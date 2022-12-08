Biden calls for ban on assault weapons; House to vote on same-sex marriage; NBA, NHL highlights | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire (More details in our episode show notes):
» President Joe Biden is calling again for a ban on so-called assault weapons, calling it “simple common sense.” He spoke Wednesday evening in Washington at a vigil honoring victims of gun violence.
» The House is set to take a final vote on protections for same-sex marriages. The vote Thursday will send the legislation to President Joe Biden, a monumental step in a decades-long battle for nationwide recognition of such unions that reflects a stunning turnaround in societal attitudes.
» In sports, the Celtics remained red hot, the Bucks topped the Kings, the Nets held off the Hornets, a Sabres forward has the hot hand and the Bruins won again.
🎧 The hosts discuss whether this movement, which has gotten much attention after the fall of FTX, is an effective way to tackle society's biggest problems.
Are you considering a way to support a charity or nonprofit right now? These five tips can help you make your decision!
🎧 Listen to the first chapter of "Fearfully, she walked the streets," the new season of the Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast that examines serial killer Robert Sylvester Alston.
How many hurricanes were there hundreds or even thousands of years ago? By analyzing sediment on the ocean floor, we're learning more about hurricane history than ever before.
Watch Now: Herd of cows help police catch suspect in U.K., and more of today's top videos
Watch a herd of cows help police catch a suspect in the U.K., a rare ice age lion fossil was found in the Mississippi River, and more of today's top videos.
This police force was assisted by cows. Veuer’s Keri Lumm reports.
Experts believe a fossilized jaw bone that was found in the drought-stricken Mississippi River belongs to an extinct lion species.
Ancient Egyptians may have perfected the science of preserving human remains. But it turns out, that was never the idea.
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday (December 6), ensuring Dem…
Visitors have until January 1st to admire the US National Christmas. In Poland, the latest trends in Christmas decorations are on display whil…
The migratory monarch butterfly travels more than 2400 miles between Canada and Mexico. In July, the insect was placed on the endangered speci…
Gizmodo reports that a landmark report on facial recognition has found that law enforcement agencies are using the technology as the sole grou…
It’s been 50 years since the Apollo 17 astronauts took this iconic photo of our planet Earth on Dec. 7, 1972; this was the last time humans ha…
The robots fly around and pick fruit straight off the trees, depositing them in a bin. An Israeli start-up is replacing farmhands with flying …