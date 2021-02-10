Biden backs off on TikTok ban in review of Trump China moves

Psaki added that the Biden administration is comprehensively evaluating risks to U.S. data, including those involving TikTok. A review of TikTok by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which considers national security implications of such investments and has been reviewing the TikTok deal, is ongoing, Psaki said.

She did not offer a timetable for that process.

Trump targeted TikTok over the summer with a series of executive orders that cited concerns over the U.S. data that TikTok collects from its users. But courts blocked the White House’s attempted ban from going into effect, and the presidential election soon took precedence over the TikTok fight for Trump.

While President Joe Biden has said TikTok is a concern, his administration hadn't said whether it will continue to try to ban TikTok or force a sale.

The Biden administration appears to be creating a clearer set of criteria to evaluate which Chinese technology platforms pose a legitimate security risk to Americans, said Samm Sacks, a China expert at Yale Law School.

“I don’t think they see TikTok itself as a high-priority issue,” she said, calling it a hypothetical future threat. “This one-off ban on a rotating cast of Chinese tech companies, that’s not likely to continue.”