Biden at Vatican to meet with pope; US traffic deaths up in 2021; an 'unusual' execution in Oklahoma

Some of the worst flooding in nearly two decades is likely in the Mid-Atlantic from a slow moving weather system this weekend. CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the details.

Today is Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

APTOPIX Vatican Pope G20 Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden walks past two Swiss Guards as he arrives for a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. A Group of 20 summit scheduled for this weekend in Rome is the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. 

Biden at Vatican to talk climate, poverty with Pope Francis

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Declaring it’s “good to be back,” President Joe Biden on Friday opened a five-day European trip at the Vatican, where he and Pope Francis — the world’s two most prominent Roman Catholics — planned to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and poverty.

A dozen Swiss Guards in their blue and gold striped uniforms and red-plumed halberds stood at attention in the San Damaso courtyard for the arrival of Biden and his wife, Jill. They were received by Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza, who runs the papal household, and then greeted one by one the papal ushers, or papal gentlemen, who lined up in the courtyard.

“It’s good to be back,” Biden said as he shook the hand of one of them. “I’m Jill’s husband,” he said to another before he was ushered into the frescoed Apostolic Palace and taken upstairs to the pope’s private library.

***

Traffic Deaths

The number of U.S. traffic deaths in the first half of 2021 hit 20,160, the highest first-half total since 2006, the government reported Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.

US cites 'crisis' as road deaths rise 18% in first-half 2021

DETROIT (AP) — The number of U.S. traffic deaths in the first six months of 2021 hit 20,160, the highest first-half total since 2006, the government reported Thursday, a sign of growing reckless driving during the coronavirus pandemic.

The estimated number was 18.4% higher than the first half of last year, prompting Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to call the increase an unacceptable crisis.

That percentage increase was the biggest six-month increase since the department began recording fatal crash data since 1975.

***

Oklahoma Executions Stays

This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows John Marion Grant. 

Oklahoma executes inmate who dies vomiting and convulsing

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma administered the death penalty Thursday on a man who convulsed and vomited as he was executed for the 1998 slaying of a prison cafeteria worker, ending a six-year execution moratorium brought on by concerns over its execution methods,

John Marion Grant, 60, who was strapped to a gurney inside the execution chamber, began convulsing and vomiting after the first drug, the sedative midazolam, was administered. Several minutes later, two members of the execution team wiped the vomit from his face and neck.

Before the curtain was raised to allow witnesses to see into the execution chamber, Grant could be heard yelling, “Let's go! Let's go! Let's go!" He delivered a stream of profanities before the lethal injection started. He was declared unconscious about 15 minutes after the first of three drugs was administered and declared dead about six minutes after that, at 4:21 p.m.

***

This morning's top headlines: Oct. 29

G20 leaders to tackle energy prices, other economic woes
World
AP

G20 leaders to tackle energy prices, other economic woes

  • By DAVID McHUGH and JOSH BOAK Associated Press
  • Updated
ROME (AP) — Leaders of the Group of 20 countries gathering for their first in-person summit since the pandemic took hold will confront a global recovery hampered by a series of stumbling blocks: an energy crunch spurring higher fuel and utility prices, new COVID-19 outbreaks and logjams in the supply chains that keep the economy humming and goods headed to consumers.

Biden announces 'historic' deal — but there's no action yet
National Politics
AP

Biden announces 'historic' deal — but there's no action yet

  • By LISA MASCARO, AAMER MADHANI and FARNOUSH AMIRI Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said he and Democrats in Congress have reached a “historic" framework for his sweeping domestic policy package. But he still needs to lock down votes from key colleagues for what's now a dramatically scaled-back bill.

US cites 'crisis' as road deaths rise 18% in first-half 2021
National
AP

US cites 'crisis' as road deaths rise 18% in first-half 2021

  • By TOM KRISHER and HOPE YEN Associated Press
  • Updated
DETROIT (AP) — The number of U.S. traffic deaths in the first six months of 2021 hit 20,160, the highest first-half total since 2006, the government reported Thursday, a sign of growing reckless driving during the coronavirus pandemic.

Oklahoma executes inmate who dies vomiting and convulsing
National
AP

Oklahoma executes inmate who dies vomiting and convulsing

  • By SEAN MURPHY Associated Press
  • Updated
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma administered the death penalty Thursday on a man who convulsed and vomited as he was executed for the 1998 slaying of a prison cafeteria worker, ending a six-year execution moratorium brought on by concerns over its execution methods.

Amid scandal, Quenneville resigns as Florida Panthers coach
National
AP

Amid scandal, Quenneville resigns as Florida Panthers coach

  • By TIM REYNOLDS AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Joel Quenneville resigned as coach of the Florida Panthers on Thursday, two days after the second-winningest coach in NHL history was among those implicated for not swiftly responding to allegations by a Chicago Blackhawks player of being sexually assaulted by another coach during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Chile Art Festival

Visitors are silhouetted against a giant inflatable rubber duck designed by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman floating in a lake at the Parque de la Familia in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The world-famous sculpture of the iconic bath time toy is a part of the annual "Hecho en Casa," or Made at Home festival that celebrates urban art. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Oct. 29

Today in history: Oct. 29

In 1929, “Black Tuesday” descended upon the New York Stock Exchange. Prices collapsed amid panic selling and thousands of investors were wiped…

Today in sports history: Oct. 29

Today in sports history: Oct. 29

In 2014, Madison Bumgarner and the San Francisco Giants win Game 7 on the road for their third World Series title in five years. See more spor…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

