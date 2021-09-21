Biden at UN: World at 'inflection point' amid growing crises

"There are points of disagreement, including when we have disagreed with the decisions other countries are making, the decision points of when countries have disagreed with the decisions we're making," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. "But the larger point here ... is that we are committed to those alliances, and that always requires work from every president, from every global leader."

In an interview before his meeting with Biden, Guterres told The Associated Press that he was concerned about the "completely dysfunctional" U.S.-China relationship and that it could lead to a new cold war. Psaki said the administration disagreed with the assessment, adding that the U.S.-China relationship was "one not of conflict but of competition."

The secretary-general did not back off his concerns about the U.S.-China tensions as he addressed leaders at the opening of Tuesday's gathering. "It will be impossible to address dramatic economic and development challenges, while the world's two largest economies are at odds with each other"

Biden put a heavy emphasis on a need for world leaders to work together on the COVID-19 pandemic, meet past obligations to address climate change, head off emerging technology issues and firm up trade rules.