 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biden announces he has chosen career diplomat William J. Burns for CIA director
0 comments
AP

Biden announces he has chosen career diplomat William J. Burns for CIA director

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden announces he has chosen career diplomat William J. Burns for CIA director.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Covid-19 safety guidance has changed. Get caught up.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News