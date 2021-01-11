Biden announces he has chosen career diplomat William J. Burns for CIA director

Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
President Donald Trump conceded to Joe Biden and condemned violent protests in a video. Here's a sampling of how thousands of Twitter users are reacting.
- Updated
Upset by criticism from President Trump and close GOP friends, Pence said, ‘After all the things I’ve done for (Trump).’”
- Updated
As images and social media posts of Wednesday's insurrection at the US Capitol circulate online, some of those who were present are being identified, and some have lost or left their jobs.
- Updated
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is resigning effective Monday, becoming the highest ranking member of President Donald Trump’s administration to resign in protest after the pro-Trump insurrection at Capitol.
Parents of babies born between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020, may be eligible for $1,100 in extra stimulus money.
- Updated
The top federal prosecutor for the District of Columbia says “all options are on the table” for charges against the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol, including sedition.
- Updated
President Donald Trump conceded to President-elect Joe Biden and condemned the violent supporters who stormed the nation's Capitol Wednesday.
Two Republican senators say President Trump should resign, as support for impeachment is gaining momentum in his final days in office after the deadly riot at the Capitol by a violent mob of Trump supporters.
- Updated
President Donald Trump tweets he won't attend President-elect Joe Biden's Inauguration, making him the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson to skip his successor's inauguration.
Pro-Trump rioters attack, occupy US Capitol; National Guard activated; Biden calls on mob to 'pull back'
- Updated
Rioters supporting President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, clashing with police and forcing a delay in the constitutional process to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's win. Trump told supporters to leave but continued his baseless attacks on the integrity of the election.