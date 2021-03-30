Biden announces diverse first slate of judicial nominees; Blinken ends Trump's rights plan

Today is the 70th day of the Biden presidency. Here's the latest.

Biden announces diverse first slate of judicial nominees

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday unveiled his first slate of judicial nominees, a racially diverse and mostly female field that is a sharp departure from the largely white and male picks during Donald Trump’s administration.

Biden’s group includes candidates who, if confirmed by the U.S. Senate, would be the first Muslim federal judge in U.S. history, the first Asian American Pacific Islander woman to serve on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia and the first woman of color to serve as a federal judge for the District of Maryland.