Biden and Harris to focus on shootings during Georgia trip

ATLANTA (AP) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris plan to meet with Asian American community leaders in Georgia in the wake of the deadly shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors, the White House announced Thursday.

Meanwhile, authorities said the investigation was wide open and could still result in hate crimes charges.

“Our investigation is looking at everything, so nothing is off the table,” Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said during a news conference.

The president and vice president were already scheduled to travel Friday to Atlanta to tout the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, but the trip took on new meaning after the shootings that killed eight people, six of them Asian women. A ninth person was also shot but survived.

The visit also comes amid an intense debate over voter rights in Georgia. Harris is the first vice president of Asian descent.

Authorities have charged Robert Aaron Long, 21, with murder in the worst mass killing in the U.S. in almost two years. Investigators believe Long had visited two of the massage parlors where four women were killed, Hampton said.