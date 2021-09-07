 Skip to main content
Biden aims to get agenda back on track; remembering Michael K. Williams; US Open update
alert

The Dixie fire is encroaching on the record for the largest wildfire in California's history amid a heat wave and smoke blanketing whole states. CNN meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the details.

Today is Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Biden

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., after attending a Mass, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. 

After unrelenting summer, Biden looks to get agenda on track

WASHINGTON (AP) — The collapse of the Afghan government, a surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant, devastating weather events, a disappointing jobs report. What next?

After a torrent of crises, President Joe Biden is hoping to turn the page on an unrelenting summer and refocus his presidency this fall around his core economic agenda.

But the recent cascade of troubles is a sobering reminder of the unpredictable weight of the office and fresh evidence that presidents rarely have the luxury of focusing on just one crisis at a time. Biden's unyielding summer knocked his White House onto emergency footing and sent his own poll numbers tumbling.

***

Obit Michael K Williams

Michael K. Williams arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Williams, who played the beloved character Omar Little on “The Wire,” has died.

Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on 'The Wire,' dead at 54

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Michael K. Williams, who as the rogue robber of drug dealers Omar Little on “The Wire” created one of the most beloved and enduring characters in a prime era of television, died Monday.

Williams was found dead Monday afternoon by family members in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment, New York City police said. He was 54.

His death was being investigated as a possible drug overdose, the NYPD said. The medical examiner was investigating the cause of death.

***

APTOPIX US Open Tennis

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts after beating Jenson Brooksby, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in New York. 

Djokovic extends Slam bid; 1st time no US players in Open QF

NEW YORK (AP) — For 1 1/2 sets, including one particularly compelling and competitive 24-point game, Novak Djokovic's fourth-round opponent at the U.S. Open — Jenson Brooksby, the last American left in singles — gave him fits amid a raucous atmosphere at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

That let Djokovic, above all, and everyone else, know that Brooksby — a 20-year-old wild-card entry from California who is ranked 99th and never before had been on this sort of stage — belonged. And then, not surprisingly, Djokovic showed why he is who he is and how he's managed to move within three victories of the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis in 52 years.

Settling in and sending messages, to the fans with roars and to Brooksby with some staredowns, the No. 1-ranked Djokovic improved to 25-0 in majors this year by winning 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 on Monday night.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

Top headlines this morning: Sept. 7

Reasons for Florida family's massacre may never be known
National
AP

Reasons for Florida family's massacre may never be known

  • By TERRY SPENCER and FREIDA FRISARO Associated Press
  • Updated
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say that when they captured Marine veteran Bryan Riley outside the Lakeland home where he allegedly killed a couple, their 3-month-old son and the boy's grandmother, he told them, “You know why I did this.”

Virginia is set to remove Richmond's Lee statue on Wednesday
National
AP

Virginia is set to remove Richmond's Lee statue on Wednesday

  • By DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press
  • Updated
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, will be taken down on Wednesday as a symbol of racial injustice, more than 130 years after it was erected in tribute to the South’s Civil War leader.

Officials anticipate progress fighting fire near Lake Tahoe
National
AP

Officials anticipate progress fighting fire near Lake Tahoe

  • By SAM METZ AP/Report for America
  • Updated
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — While firefighters confront aggressive winds and flames in some southeast sections of the Caldor Fire, many crews are shifting their focus to repairing areas for residents to return in the coming days — a sign of confidence that they'll continue to make progress containing the wildfire.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Kansas Daily Life

A boy gets a ride on a man's shoulders as they walk through a sunflower field at Grinter Farms, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, near Lawrence, Kan. The field, planted annually by the Grinter family, draws thousands of visitors during the weeklong late summer blossoming of the flowers. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Sept. 7

Today in history: Sept. 7

In 1940, Nazi Germany began its eight-month blitz of Britain during World War II with the first air attack on London, and more events that hap…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

