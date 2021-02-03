Bezos may step up charitable aid for climate and families

In 2017, Bezos tweeted a “ request for ideas,” outlining the philanthropy strategy he was considering. “I’m thinking I want much of my philanthropic activity to be helping people in the here and now — short term — at the intersection of urgent need and lasting impact,” he wrote.

His focus on logistics and the long term has made him seem deliberative in his charitable giving. After announcing the formation of the Bezos Earth Fund, for example, it took nine months before the first grants were issued. In November, the fund awarded $791 million in grants to 16 environmental groups, including the Environmental Defense Fund, the Natural Resources Defense Council, the Nature Conservancy, the World Resources Institute and the World Wildlife Fund, who received $100 million apiece.

Teri Behrens, executive director of the Johnson Center for Philanthropy at Grand Valley State University, said she has seen “promising signs that he is open to input, which is not something we have always seen from donors in the past.” Like much of the philanthropy world, Behrens said she plans to wait and see.

“He could make a significant impact depending on how he chooses to target his giving,” Behrens said.