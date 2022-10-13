 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Buy, Kohl’s and Target will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022

Thanksgiving 2022 is shaping up much like it has the past two years as far as in-person retail shopping.

Target announced last year that it will be closed on the holiday every year from then on.

It's not known yet exactly if prices will continue to increase or we will see a drop, but retailers are offering deals now to get you into the store this holiday season.

This week Kohl’s and Best Buy, both of which were closed last year, will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 2022.

Best Buy said that starting on Oct. 30, its stores will expand their hours to 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Online and app shopping will still be available with all three stores. Retailers also are planning on being the next day, on Black Friday, the traditional start of the holiday shopping season that now starts much earlier.

Many retailers in recent years have been moving more toward closing on the holiday. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic retailers opted to close in order to stem the spread of the virus and minimize crowds in stores.

Stores that closed last year on Thanksgiving included Walmart, Boscov’s, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Bed Bath & Beyond, Macy’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Sam’s Club.

