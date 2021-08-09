Beshear: GOP speakers put politics ahead of fighting virus

Beshear said Monday that the highly contagious delta variant — fueling the new surge in virus cases — poses the “single greatest threat to the lives and the health of Kentuckians, to the education of our children and to our economic rebound.”

“It is spreading at least twice as fast as any previous version of COVID-19," he said. "It is deadlier and it is impacting more children.”

Kentucky reported 1,301 new COVID-19 cases and seven more virus-related deaths Monday. More than 1,130 virus patients are in Kentucky hospitals, including 331 in intensive care units.

In his Fancy Farm speech, Quarles said the governor responded to the pandemic by “violating our basic rights and individual liberties by becoming the shutdown governor.”

Harmon told the crowd: “In 2023, the voters of Kentucky will have a chance to help Andy Beshear in the same way his policies helped many of them -- by sending him home.”

What the Republican speakers did with those attacks is “muddy the waters in ways that give people excuses not to get vaccinated,” the governor told the AP.