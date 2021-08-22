Beshear critics vow to work with governor to fight pandemic

“Let us be clear that today’s ruling in no way diminishes the seriousness of this virus or its impact on our commonwealth, and the General Assembly will continue to work to maintain both the safety and rights of all Kentuckians,” Osborne and Stivers said in their joint statement Saturday.

Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who defended the laws in court, urged Beshear to consult with lawmakers and “find consensus on what is needed to protect Kentuckians.”

“This is not a novel concept; in fact, it’s the bedrock of our system of government,” he said.

Beshear spokeswoman Crystal Staley said the court's order would dissolve the pandemic-related state of emergency. That would affect actions including measures to fight COVID-19 in long-term care facilities and worker’s compensation for front-line workers who contract the virus, she said.

The next step is to determine whether lawmakers are willing to extend the state of emergency as the governor assesses whether to reconvene them, Staley said.

“If called in to a special session, we hope the General Assembly would do the right thing,” she said.