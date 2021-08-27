Bernie Sanders sets out to sell big government in red states

There are no plans for the two former rivals to travel together to promote the proposed budget, though he wouldn't be opposed to doing so, Sanders said.

The administration's economic agenda has been overshadowed in recent days by violence and chaos in Afghanistan. But Sanders says Americans from across the political spectrum understand that what's occurring there and with their pocketbooks back home "are separate issues."

Still, the budget process has not gone entirely smoothly even within Sanders' own party. A group of moderate House Democrats threatened to derail the budget blueprint, and only dropped their opposition after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi promised that a vote on a separate, $1 trillion public works package which has already passed the Senate would come late next month.

Mitchell called such moderate Democrats "obstructionists."

"That small but loud crew, they don't have a popular base," Mitchell said. "People want to get this passed."

Sanders, however, will be in the territory of moderate Iowa Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne, whose staff says she doesn't plan to attend his Sunday event. Republicans believe Sanders hitting the road could ultimately hurt his party during next year's midterms, when control of Congress is at stake.