Beloved Coachella priest's death spurs migrant vaccinations

She thought back to Valdovinos’ last days.

“We couldn’t see him in person,” she said. “We don’t want to get to that point, neither we nor our families.”

Jose Arballo, a spokesman for the County of Riverside Department of Public Health, said the county started engaging in vaccine conversations with agricultural workers long before the medicine became available.

To work with targeted populations like agricultural workers, Arballo said it’s been crucial for the county to work with other institutions like TODEC Legal Center and churches in rural areas. Vaccine information clinics are held in partnership with the county, grower sites and TODEC. Local faith leaders have helped with messaging through their sermons and outreach events.

By late January, more than 300 agricultural workers were already vaccinated at Tudor Ranch in Mecca. County officials believe it was the first large vaccination event for farmworkers in California.

Arballo said these partnerships have been crucial as they have sought to counter false information about the vaccine, which some have believed carries tracking chips that would make it easier for immigration officials to find them.

The church, Arballo said, has “helped us alleviate those fears.”