 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bells to celebrate anniversary of Portsmouth Peace Treaty
0 comments
AP

Bells to celebrate anniversary of Portsmouth Peace Treaty

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Bells will be ringing Sunday to mark the 116th anniversary of the signing of the Portsmouth Peace Treaty, which ended the Russo-Japanese War.

On Sept. 5, 1905, Portsmouth celebrated by ringing bells throughout the city. In 2010, the New Hampshire Legislature passed a bill designating that day as Portsmouth Peace Treaty Day.

Each year since then, the governor has issued a proclamation calling on all New Hampshire citizens “to observe the day with appropriate ceremonies and activities commemorating this important part of New Hampshire history.”

This year also marks the 115th anniversary of the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to President Theodore Roosevelt for organizing the peace conference that resulted in the treaty.

“Theodore Roosevelt won the Nobel Peace Prize for what we now recognize as very modern negotiating skills,” Charles Doleac, Portsmouth Peace Treaty Forum chair, said in a statement. “He brought the warring nations to the peace conference on their own terms and promised not to interfere with their face-to-face negotiations."

“He convinced both sides to skip over issues that could be obstacles until they had reached substantial agreement and could then revisit the sticking points having established a conciliatory framework,” Doleac added.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trio of Red River piglets go crazy over new toys at San Diego Zoo

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News