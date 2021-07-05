Bellicose ex-governor LePage launches another run in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Former two-term Republican Gov. Paul LePage, who liked to compare himself to former President Donald Trump, formally announced Monday that he's launching a campaign for a third term.

LePage has not been shy about criticizing his successor, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, over fiscal policies and her actions during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Maine faces several challenges and we must work toward building a better future based on individual liberty, fiscal responsibility, and an economy which empowers everyone including our rural communities,” he said in a statement.

There will be a fall campaign kickoff, he said.

The Mills campaign responded by pointing to her successes in expanding Medicaid, investing in education, providing property tax relief and promoting clean energy jobs “all while leading Maine through a global pandemic with near best-in-the nation results.”