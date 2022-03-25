Behind the Headlines: Tidal flooding is impacting the East Coast, and schools are dealing with the worst of it

Flooding is the most common natural disaster in the United States, according to Homeland Security statistics. In Atlantic City, though, tidal flooding is becoming a regular problem and some schools become inaccessible due to the high water.

Host Teri Barr is talking with Press of Atlantic City Meteorologist Joe Martucci about a recent series of stories focused on tidal flooding.

Joe shares why this is a growing problem, and how often schools now have to be closed due to flooding. He also discusses the options city leaders and lawmakers are considering to fix the issue before it's too late.

More from Joe Martucci:

