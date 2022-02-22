Behind the Headlines - Kids in the Crossfire: Covering tragic gun violence in a small town

When two separate shootings, described as ”suspects firing at each other between cars” by police, resulted in multiple children being shot, including an 8-year-old who was killed, Statesville Record & Landmark reporter Ben Gibson brought the story to readers and continues to cover the case as it follows the suspects through the court system.

In this episode of the Behind the Headlines podcast, Teri Barr talks with Ben Gibson about the ways violence affects smaller communities like the one he covers, the weight of responsibility that comes with talking to parents following a tragedy, and where the cases are at present.

Hosted by award-winning TV and radio journalist Teri Barr, Behind the Headlines, features interviews with journalists whose dogged reporting has made a valuable impact on the front page… and beyond.

