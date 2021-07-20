Beck testifies cash from Georgia insurer was for real work

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's suspended insurance commissioner testified at his federal fraud trial Tuesday, saying he oversaw valuable work for his former employer and that hundreds of thousands of dollars that flowed to an entity he controlled was not part of a scam.

Jim Beck took the stand in his own defense in federal court, where he is accused of diverting more than $2 million from the Georgia Underwriting Association, the state-chartered private entity he led before taking office as the state's top insurance regulator in 2019.

Beck was indicted in 2019, months after taking office, on charges of mail fraud, wire fraud, money laundering and filing false tax returns.

Beck’s testimony will continue Wednesday, but he told jurors Tuesday that he was paying cash to a computer programmer whose name has previously not surfaced publicly. Beck said he hired a man named Jerry Jordan, after bumping into him at a restaurant, to extract data from websites belonging to tax assessors and others to help GUA better judge and price its risks.

It’s unclear who Jordan is, why his name is just surfacing now or whether he will testify. Jordan’s name is not on the list of projected witnesses for the trial.