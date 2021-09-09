Beatings, buried videos a pattern at Louisiana State Police

“These things are racially motivated,” said Alanah Odoms, executive director of the ACLU of Louisiana. “It doesn’t seem you could have this level of criminality going on without it being something much more sinister.”

Col. Lamar Davis, the state police superintendent, said in a statement that the agency has completely revised its excessive force policies and practices and implemented numerous reforms in the 11 months since he took office.

“No instance of excessive force is acceptable,” he said, “and when the department learns of such misconduct, an immediate review is launched leading to administrative and/or potential criminal investigations.”

Davis said he doesn’t believe a federal pattern and practice investigation is needed “at this time.” The Justice Department did not answer questions about whether it’s considering one.

The state police have been under intense scrutiny since May when the AP published previously unreleased body camera footage of Greene’s May 10, 2019, arrest at the end of a high-speed chase near Monroe. It showed white troopers stunning, beating and dragging Greene as he pleaded for mercy. It was a jarring rush of images in a death that troopers initially blamed on a car crash and that took 474 days to prompt an internal investigation.