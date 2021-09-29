Bears move closer to leaving Soldier Field for the suburbs

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears took a major step toward moving out of their longtime home at Soldier Field and into the suburbs by signing a purchase agreement for Arlington Park about 30 miles northwest of the city.

“We are excited to have executed a Purchase and Sale Agreement for the Arlington Park property,” Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips said in a statement. “Much work remains to be completed including working closely with the Village of Arlington Heights and surrounding communities, before we can close on this transaction."

Churchill Downs Incorporated, which owns the property officially known as Arlington International Racecourse, announced that the sale price was $197.2 million.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a tweet Tuesday night that the city “remains committed to continuing to work to keep the team in Chicago." Her office issued a separate statement saying it was not surprised by the announcement but has informed the Bears that it remains “open to discussions” to keep the team in Chicago.