 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Bear takes 400 'selfies' on wildlife camera

  • 0

A Colorado bear bares all in 400 bear "selfies." CNN's Jeanne Moos explains how it strikes a pose.

A Colorado bear is the talk of the nature photography world after it appeared in 400 selfies on a wildlife camera set up in Boulder.

“Recently, a bear discovered a wildlife camera that we use to monitor wildlife across Boulder open space. Of the 580 photos captured, about 400 were bear selfies,” Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks wrote earlier this week on Twitter.

In followup tweets, the department clarified that the photos had been taken and posted on their Instagram page in late 2022 and that the bear was likely hibernating.

According to the BOSMP website, the department uses nine motion-detector-activated cameras to track a number of different species — like birds, coyotes and, of course, bears — across 46,000 acres.

The cameras use infrared technology so as to not disturb the animals’ nocturnal adventures.

People are also reading…

“The motion-detecting cameras provide us a unique opportunity to learn more about how local species use the landscape around us while minimizing our presence in sensitive habitats,” said Will Keeley, senior wildlife ecologist for Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks. “These cameras play an important role in helping BOSMP staff identify important wildlife areas.”

In December, the department posted a series of photos of a pair of howling coyotes.

©2023 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Could Earth be overdue for a supervolcano?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News