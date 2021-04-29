Bay Area artist spreads love, smiles through her 'heartwork'

A speech pathologist who stepped away from her profession 12 years ago to raise her two children, Freeman always wanted to be an artist but the timing wasn't right until more recently.

At age 50, she is overjoyed to make a difference in someone’s day, week or month, to put a smile on a face or simply provide a sweet distraction from the challenges of everyday life, especially during the pandemic. One man told her he was suicidal when he encountered a heartwork that pulled him from that debilitating, dark space. A mom shared how her young son saw Freeman’s paintings on poles and how the love they projected made him feel safe in his community.

She never asked formal permission from the city of Alameda to do this project — but nobody has objected or stopped her yet. She posts heartworks-in-progress on her Facebook page with a simple message, “for the poles.”

“Sometimes I hide them in little surprise places,” she says. Occasionally she shares a photo clue on social media to see who might find one first in this close-knit East Bay suburb of San Francisco.

Some have been defaced, have deteriorated or been destroyed by exposure to the elements. Freeman just patches them up when possible or replaces a painting with another.