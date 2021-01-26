Baseball gathers behind home plate to honor Hammerin' Hank

“The reason I’m here today is because of Hank Aaron,” Snitker said, pausing the maintain his composure.

Snitker toiled in minor league obscurity through most of his coaching and managing career before finally getting the call to become Braves skipper at age 60. Since then, he has guided the team to three straight NL East titles, earning NL Manager of the Year honors in 2018.

“I’ll miss the times he used to stop by, come by my office and we could just sit and talk,” Snitker said. “I’ll miss the friend and the mentor that I had in my life."

Jones recalled how Aaron pushed the Braves to select him with No. 1 overall pick in the 1990 amateur draft, when many considered pitcher Todd Van Poppel to be the leading prospect.

“Hank was very instrumental in me becoming an Atlanta Brave,” Jones said. “The room of Braves decision-makers was split on who they were going to take with their first pick. As legendary scout Paul Snyder once told me, the vote came around to Hank. He paused, looked at everybody in the room, and he said, ‘Y'all better draft that Jones boy.’ I’ll never forget that. That comment must’ve carried some weight.”