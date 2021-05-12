Barry Jenkins on his unflinching epic ‘Underground Railroad’

Australian actor Joel Edgerton, who plays the bounty hunter pursuing and tormenting Cora, said it’s important to remember that “we’re not that far away from what you’re seeing in ‘The Underground Railroad.’”

“We were able to go to towns and dress them up without too much ... and you go, ’OK, those buildings are still there where things took place, where environments, plantations still exist,” he said. “Things have morphed and shifted ... but there’s a lot of problems and there always sadly, will be. But I think we need to have conversations and art is a great way of sparking conversations.”

The series should lead everyone to question their role in society and whether we could all be doing more, said William Jackson Harper ("The Good Place"), who plays a free-born man in "The Underground Railroad."

“I think that we all would like to think that we would go back to 1850-something and we would all be abolitionists,” he said. “And that’s not true. We wouldn’t. There’s a lot of things that are going on right now and a lot of us sitting on the sidelines and I include myself. There’s ways in which I’m sitting on the sidelines of things that need to be changed, and I’m like, ‘Someone should change that but oh well.’

“I’m hoping that we all feel in a certain way indicted and that we start to ask ourselves really tough questions and ask our family members and our friends really tough questions about who we would have been in this time and who we are in this moment."

