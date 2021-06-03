Barriers removed, new ones go up, at George Floyd Square

Mayor Jacob Frey said a phased reopening of the intersection was necessary to promote healing, restore area businesses, and provide social and city services that have been lacking for a year. He said artwork from the memorial will be preserved, and that the city wants to ensure the location where Floyd died “never has tires run over it again.”

“This intersection will forever be changed and we need to be investing in that transformation,” Frey said at a news conference. “This can be a critical location of gathering, not just for our city but the entire world.”

City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins said she has talked with residents and business owners who have struggled with the loss of revenue and sleep, and some who feel trapped in their homes. “It’s time for us to begin a process of rebuilding this community,” she said.

Frey acknowledged the reopening would not happen all at once and declined to say when the intersection would fully reopen to traffic.