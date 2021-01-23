'Barney Miller,' 'Sanford and Son' actor Gregory Sierra dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Gregory Sierra, who had memorable roles in the 1970s sitcoms “Barney Miller" and “Sanford and Son," has died after battling cancer. He was 83.

Sierra's widow, Helene, said Saturday in a phone interview with The Associated Press that the actor died on Jan. 4 in Laguna Woods, California.

Sierra's breakthrough came in 1972 when he played the role of Fred G. Sanford's neighbor, Julio Fuentes, on “Sanford and Son." He also earned major attention for playing Sgt. Miguel “Chano” Amanguale on “Barney Miller," which launched in 1975.

“He was an amazing human being, different than any other person, male or female, that I have ever known," Helene told the AP. “He just was extremely intelligent and a brilliant actor. He had a heart (of gold). Anytime that somebody needed something, he would be there for them and he defended the underdog anytime. And he was a very charming man. He was truly a man’s man and women fell in love with him all the time."