Barbara O’Malley, Martin O’Malley's mother, dies at 93

BALTIMORE (AP) — Barbara A. O’Malley, the mother of former presidential candidate and Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley and a longtime staffer for former Sen. Barbara A. Mikulski known around Capitol Hill as “Mrs. O,” has died. She was 93.

O’Malley died last Wednesday at a nursing home in Timonium, Maryland, a suburb of Baltimore, The Baltimore Sun reported. Martin O’Malley told the newspaper she died from complications of old age.

“I was glad that she didn’t live to see her beloved Capitol stormed, a place she loved so dearly,” he said. “She also wanted to live long enough so that she could vote for Biden and see Trump defeated, and she was able to do that.”

O’Malley, whose maiden name is Barbara Ann Suelzer, was born and raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She followed in the footsteps of her father -- who served as the chair of the Democratic Party in Indiana’s Allen County — with her love for politics, working in a congressional campaign before she was even able to vote.