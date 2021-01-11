Bar association seeks Giuliani ban over 'combat' remarks

“If we’re wrong, we will be made fools of, but if we’re right, a lot of them will go to jail,” Giuliani told the crowd. “Let’s have trial by combat.”

Among the people calling for the bar association to remove Giuliani were U.S. Reps. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., and Ted Lieu, D-Calif., who send a letter to the organization last week saying that his actions were “absolutely disqualifying from remaining in good standing.”

In a statement Monday, Jones said “Giuliani is an embarrassment to attorneys everywhere” and called on the state's courts to disbar him to ensure that he will "never again use his law degree to destroy lives and undermine our democracy.”

The bar association said in a statement that Giuliani’s words “quite clearly were intended to encourage Trump supporters unhappy with the election’s outcome to take matters into their own hands.” The group condemned the violence at the Capitol, calling it “nothing short of an attempted coup, intended to prevent the peaceful transition of power.”

“We cannot stand idly by and allow those intent on rending the fabric of our democracy to go unchecked,” the organization said in a statement.

The bar association isn’t the only organization reconsidering its ties to Giuliani.