Here's a look at some of the trending news from today, March 13:

First Republic Bank, Dow Jones

President Joe Biden insisted that the US banking system was safe after the second- and third-largest bank failures in the nation's history happened in the span of 48 hours. In response to the crisis, regulators guaranteed all deposits at the two banks and created a program that effectively threw a lifeline to other banks to shield them from a run on deposits.

Despite the message from the White House, investors broadly dumped shares in bank stocks. Shares of First Republic Bank closed down more than 60% even after the bank said it was taking emergency funding from the Federal Reserve and additional money from JPMorgan Chase.

The S&P 500 dipped 0.2% after whipsaw trading, where it careened from an early loss of 1.4% to a midday gain of nearly that much. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 90 points, or 0.3%, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.4%.

Aaron Rodgers

After holding talks with the New York Jets, it appears that there could be light at the end of the tunnel for Aaron Rodgers after emerging from the dark.

The quarterback's future has been one of the biggest topics of the NFL offseason so far and, with the start of free agency quickly approaching, Rodgers' next move could already be decided.

Speaking to former Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall on the 'I AM ATHLETE' podcast, the 39-year-old was quizzed on his future and whether it was away from the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers said: "Stay tuned ... I think it won't be long. There's a time limit for all this."

The veteran was also asked about his meeting with Jets owner Woody Johnson, having been given permission by the Packers to speak to the New York team.

Jimmy Garoppolo

immy Garoppolo has agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Raiders, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Monday, likely answering the question of who will be Las Vegas' starting quarterback next season.

The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be announced until Wednesday.

Garoppolo's contract includes $34 million in the guaranteed money, the person said.

The Raiders have been linked to Garoppolo almost from the moment coach Josh McDaniels benched nine-year starter Derek Carr with two weeks left in the season. Carr, the Raiders' all-time leader with 35,222 passing yards and 217 touchdown passes, has since signed with the New Orleans Saints.

