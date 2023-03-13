Here's a look at some of the trending news from today, March 13:
President Joe Biden insisted that the US banking system was safe after the second- and third-largest bank failures in the nation's history happened in the span of 48 hours. In response to the crisis, regulators guaranteed all deposits at the two banks and created a program that effectively threw a lifeline to other banks to shield them from a run on deposits.
Despite the message from the White House, investors broadly dumped shares in bank stocks. Shares of First Republic Bank closed down more than 60% even after the bank said it was taking emergency funding from the Federal Reserve and additional money from JPMorgan Chase.
The S&P 500 dipped 0.2% after whipsaw trading, where it careened from an early loss of 1.4% to a midday gain of nearly that much. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 90 points, or 0.3%, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.4%.
After holding talks with the New York Jets, it appears that there could be light at the end of the tunnel for Aaron Rodgers after emerging from the dark.
The quarterback's future has been one of the biggest topics of the NFL offseason so far and, with the start of free agency quickly approaching, Rodgers' next move could already be decided.
Speaking to former Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall on the 'I AM ATHLETE' podcast, the 39-year-old was quizzed on his future and whether it was away from the Green Bay Packers.
Rodgers said: "Stay tuned ... I think it won't be long. There's a time limit for all this."
The veteran was also asked about his meeting with Jets owner Woody Johnson, having been given permission by the Packers to speak to the New York team.
immy Garoppolo has agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Raiders, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Monday, likely answering the question of who will be Las Vegas' starting quarterback next season.
The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be announced until Wednesday.
Garoppolo's contract includes $34 million in the guaranteed money, the person said.
The Raiders have been linked to Garoppolo almost from the moment coach Josh McDaniels benched nine-year starter Derek Carr with two weeks left in the season. Carr, the Raiders' all-time leader with 35,222 passing yards and 217 touchdown passes, has since signed with the New Orleans Saints.
This morning's top headlines: Monday, March 13
The metaphysical multiverse comedy “Everything Everywhere All at Once” wrapped its hot dog fingers around Hollywood’s top prize Sunday, winning best picture at the 95th Academy Awards, along with awards for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis. The film won seven Oscars in all. Yeoh the first Asian woman to win best actress. Brendan Fraser won best actor. The German-language WWI epic “All Quiet on the Western Front” also took four awards as the academy heaped honors on the craft of the harrowing anti-war film. Only two other films in Oscar history — “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “Network” — have won three acting Academy Awards.
Authorities say at least eight people were killed when two migrant smuggling boats overturned off the coast of San Diego. It is one of the deadliest maritime smuggling events off U.S. shores. Authorities say a Spanish-speaking woman on one of the panga-style boats called 911 late Saturday off the treacherous waters off Black’s Beach. The surf was modest but rip currents were fierce and it was foggy and dark. Crews pulled the bodies of eight adults from the water. No other bodies were accounted for. Authorities say the remaining passengers may have escaped on land.
President Joe Biden is preparing to announce new protections against oil drilling in Alaska and the Arctic Ocean. That's according to an administration official. The official requested anonymity to discuss the conservation effort before it is officially unveiled, perhaps as soon as Sunday evening. The decision comes as regulators prepare to announce whether a controversial oil drilling plan pushed by ConocoPhillips, called the Willow project, is allowed to move forward. Climate activists have rallied against the Willow project, calling it a “carbon bomb” that would be a betrayal of Biden’s campaign pledges to curb new oil and gas drilling.
The NCAA Tournament has arrived. The First Four games on campus will kick things off and set the final bracket with 68 teams battling it out for the national championship in women’s basketball. The top seeds are South Carolina, Indiana, Stanford and Virginia Tech. Sweet 16 weekend brings a twist this year for the women’s teams: There will be two regional sites instead of four: Greenville, South Carolina, and Seattle each will host eight teams. The Final Four is in Dallas on March 31 and the championship game is two days later on April 2.
An agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia to reestablish diplomatic relations has cast China in a leading role in Middle Eastern politics — a part previously reserved for longtime global heavyweights like the U.S. and Russia. It’s another sign that China’s diplomatic clout is growing to match its economic footprint. Under strongman leader Xi Jinping, Chinese diplomacy has become known for angry outbursts against the West, threats against Taiwan, aggressive moves in the South China Sea and a refusal to condemn Russia over Ukraine. The deal reached in Beijing Friday, under which the sides agreed to re-open their embassies and exchange ambassadors after seven years of tensions, shows a different side of Chinese diplomacy.
Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen has testified before a Manhattan grand jury investigating hush money payments he arranged and made on the former president’s behalf. Cohen arrived at the courthouse accompanied by his lawyer shortly in advance of his closed-door testimony. He spent about three hours inside answering questions. His closed-door appearance before the grand jury comes as the Manhattan district attorney’s office closes in on a decision on whether to seek charges against Trump. The former president denies having affairs with the women. Trump's lawyer has characterized the payments as extortion.
A leading think tank says Russia’s advance seems to have stalled in Moscow’s campaign to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said late Saturday that there were no confirmed advances by Russian forces in Bakhmut. The think tank's latest assessment of the longest ground battle of the war said Russian forces and units from the Kremlin-controlled paramilitary Wagner Group continued to launch ground attacks in the city but there was no evidence they had advanced. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that he posthumously conferred the highest national title, Hero of Ukraine, on a soldier who is thought to have been killed by Russian-speakers.
Nobel literature laureate Kenzaburo Oe, whose darkly poetic novels were built from his childhood memories during Japan’s postwar occupation and from being the parent of a disabled son, has died. He was 88. His publisher Kodansha Ltd. said Monday that Oe died March 3. Oe in 1994 became the second Japanese author awarded the Nobel Prize in literature. The Swedish Academy cited the author for his works of fiction, in which “poetic force creates an imagined world where life and myth condense to form a disconcerting picture of the human predicament today.” His most searing works were influenced by the birth of Oe’s mentally disabled son in 1963. “A Personal Matter” was published a year later.