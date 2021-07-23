Baltimore's mayor unveils new violence prevention plan

Maryland's biggest city has recorded more than 300 annual homicides for six years in a row. So far this year, it has recorded 192 homicides, compared with 183 during the same period last year. There's been nearly 400 nonfatal shootings so far in 2021.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the new plan combines “effective policing” with other approaches to strengthen community relationships and build back trust. Since 2017, Baltimore has been under federal oversight after the U.S. Justice Department discovered longstanding patterns of excessive force, unlawful arrests and discriminatory police practices.

Law enforcement alone cannot effectively reduce violent crime, the police commissioner said.

“This is about breaking the cycle and culture of violence in our city, rather than the sole reliance on using police deployment alone,” Harrison said Friday as officials tried to drum up enthusiasm for the new plan at a series of events in the crime-weary city.

How the violence prevention plan's various efforts will actually mesh with prosecutors, police and neighborhoods remains to be seen. But some experts said taking a comprehensive approach to gun violence and framing it as a public health problem is likely the right way to go.