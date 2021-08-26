Baltimore police: Mom confesses to killing 2 young children

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore woman who confessed to killing her 6-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son has been charged with murder, police said Thursday.

Jamerria Hall, 28, was charged with first-degree murder, assault and reckless endangerment in the deaths of Da’Neria and Davin Thomas, whose decomposing bodies were found at a Baltimore apartment Tuesday, authorities said in a news release. Hall was found Wednesday and confessed while being questioned, police said.

Charging documents state that a maintenance man who had been asked to look into a foul smell coming from the apartment found the children, The Baltimore Sun reported. Davin was found in a sleeping bag with a knife in his chest and a trash bag over his head. Da’Neria was found in the bathtub.

Hall was last seen with her children outside the building on Aug. 19 and neighbors said they heard screaming inside the apartment that night, the Sun reported, citing charging documents.