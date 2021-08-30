Baltimore opens 1st new Catholic school in about 60 years

“We feel it's an investment we're making in our children's futures,” Jason Engram said.

The majority of the mostly non-Catholic student population at the new Baltimore school is expected to qualify for tuition assistance from the archdiocese, which says it will make more than $1 million available in tuition grants and assistance. It has a projected enrollment of 520 students by the fourth year of operations. Regular tuition is around $6,000.

The new school with a chemistry lab and other resources is a source of pride for many parishioners in Baltimore, which in the early 1800s was a Catholic hub described as “the Rome of the United States.”

Few were more excited about the new school than David Guillen, a third-grader who lives less than a mile away from Mother Mary Lange and was very eager to start his academic year with in-person instruction. “It's big and really nice. I am kind of still in shock at how big and nice it is," he said.

Besides Mother Mary Lange's achievements, Baltimore has a number of firsts when it comes to U.S. Catholicism. There are older Catholic churches in the country, but Baltimore is home to the nation’s first bishop, first cathedral, first diocese and first archdiocese. And Elizabeth Ann Seton, America’s first native saint, began her religious life in Baltimore, where she founded the nation’s first parochial school.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.