Baltimore officials release report on prosecutor's travel

BALTIMORE (AP) — The top state prosecutor in Baltimore, a prominent figure in the racial justice movement, attended two dozen events outside Maryland in 2018 and 2019 without getting approval for more than half of the trips, according to an inspector general’s report.

The report released Tuesday also found that Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was physically absent from her job for 85 days during that time period.

“Those trips took SA Mosby around the United States, and on three different occasions, around the world,” Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming noted in the report.

Mosby rose to national prominence in 2015 when she declared that six police officers would be held accountable for the death of Freddie Gray, a Black man who suffered a broken neck while in police custody, triggering riots and protests. None of the officers was ever convicted over Gray's death, but her decision to swiftly charge the officers was admired among many Baltimore residents and she won reelection in 2018.

The international trips included a speech in Kenya in August 2019 about criminal justice reform efforts in Baltimore and visits to Germany and Portugal in May 2019 with other U.S. prosecutors to learn about criminal justice models in Europe.