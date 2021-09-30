Baltimore argues Catholic group's rally could bring violence

The pavilion is across from a hotel where the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is scheduled to hold its national meeting Nov. 15 to Nov. 18.

St. Michael’s said it deliberately picked the date and location for its rally to coincide with the bishops' meeting. The group also said it held a peaceful, city-permitted rally at the same site during the bishops' national meeting in 2018.

The group is asking the judge to rule that canceling its rally violates its constitutional rights to free speech, religious expression and free assembly. It also wants Hollander to order the pavilion manager to “honor its contractual relationships” with St. Michael’s.

St. Michael’s lawsuit said its founder and CEO, Michael Voris, spoke with Shea about the cancelation in August. The city attorney told Voris that his office had seen reports that St. Michael’s had “ties" to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the lawsuit says.