Ballot drop box investigation for 2020 begins in Georgia

“We maintain a large quantity of documents and are researching our files from last year,” Corbitt said. “The majority of the ballot transfer forms have already been produced and we are continuing to research a handful.”

She said the county has been in touch with the secretary of state’s office to update them on its progress.

The investigation comes as some Republicans and supporters of former Republican President Donald Trump continue to perpetuate Trump's false claim that he lost the November election to President Joe Biden because of widespread fraud, including in Georgia.

Georgia was one of several states to pass a sweeping new elections law this year, prompting numerous lawsuits from voting rights advocates who say it is aimed at limiting minority and other voters who helped Democrats win.

Raffensperger announced in April that his office had referred three counties for investigation after they failed to fill out the transfer forms when collecting ballots from drop boxes. Those three counties had a combined population of about 76,000 people, according to 2019 estimates by the U.S. Census.