Bail reduced for father of suspect in student's killing

His conditions of release include surrendering his passport, remaining in San Luis Obispo County and agreeing to wear an electronic monitor.

Flores, dressed in an orange inmate's smock and appearing from jail by video, did not speak during the hearing.

Paul Flores was the last person seen with Smart on May 25, 1996, at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, where they were both freshmen. Prosecutors said he killed Smart while trying to rape her in his dorm room after he had agreed to walk her home from a party, where she had gotten intoxicated.

Her body has never been found.

The father and son were arrested last week after investigators at the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department found “biological evidence” indicating Smart was once buried under Ruben Flores’ deck behind his home in nearby Arroyo Grande, according to a court document.

“The excavation below his deck ... showed damning evidence that a body had been buried in that location and then recently moved,” Peuvrelle said in a written statement filed in court.

Defense lawyers said the evidence they had reviewed was flimsy, based on hearsay and speculation and most had previously been disclosed.