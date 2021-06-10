Bail granted for Virginia Tech player charged with murder

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia Tech freshman linebacker charged in the fatal beating of a Tinder match has been released on bail.

Isimemen Etute was granted bond Wednesday, news outlets reported. Prosecutors initially filed an expedited appeal that would have kept the 18-year-old from Virginia Beach in jail for up to five more days, but agreed to his release once the two sides settled on conditions.

Etute, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Jerry Smith, was released on $75,000 secured bond under house arrest and electronic monitoring. He was ordered to stay with his parents and keep in contact with his attorney.

Etute is on suspension from the school and its football team during the investigation.

Etute said he visited Smith’s apartment in April after he was matched with someone named “Angie” on Tinder, but when he returned on May 31, he discovered his match was a man, prosecutors said during a hearing Wednesday, citing police statements. Etute told police he punched and stomped Smith and heard gurgling as he left, but didn’t call police. The medical examiner’s office had previously revealed that Smith died from blunt force trauma to the head.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Roanoke Times.

