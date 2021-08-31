Backers of Seattle homelessness plan appeal ballot rejection

SEATTLE (AP) — Backers of a measure that would change Seattle’s approach to homelessness are appealing a judge’s decision that blocked it from the November ballot.

The Compassion Seattle campaign initially said it would not appeal the decision Friday from King County Superior Court Judge Catherine Shaffer, saying there wasn't enough time to do so before the election. Shaffer ruled that proposed charter amendment would conflict with state law and usurp the City Council’s power.

But in a statement Tuesday the campaign said it would appeal after all. Its lawyers filed an emergency motion in the state Court of Appeals seeking to stay Shaffer's decision and allow voters to have their say on the matter.

“The Judge’s decision caused an outpouring of support over the weekend from supporters who want us to press on with an appeal,” the campaign said. “We decided that we must take this action to represent the interests of tens of thousands of voters who signed petitions to put this amendment on the ballot.”

The proposal would direct the city to provide 2,000 units of housing within a year and to keep public land clear of encampments. Opponents call it an unfunded mandate.