Average US virus cases dip below 100K for 1st time in months. Here are the latest numbers

ATLANTA (AP) — Average daily new coronavirus cases in the United States dipped below 100,000 in recent days for the first time in months, but experts cautioned Sunday that infections remain high and precautions to slow the pandemic must remain in place.
The seven-day rolling average of new infections was well above 200,000 for much of December and went to roughly 250,000 in January, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins University, as the pandemic came roaring back after it had been tamed in some places over the summer.
That average dropped below 100,000 on Friday for the first time since Nov. 4. It stayed below 100,000 on Saturday.
Read the full story:
More of today's top virus news:
- For married couples in the U.S., the pandemic has posed a host of new tests, bringing some closer, tearing others apart. Couples share their stories, and experts offer advice.
- While Covid-19 numbers may be trending in the right direction now, there are four key factors that will determine how the next few months unfold, the IHME said in a briefing accompanying its model.
- Parades canceled. Bars closed. Crowds suppressed. Mardi Gras joy is muted this year in New Orleans as authorities seek to stifle the coronavirus spread.
- Though many people with disabilities are more vulnerable to COVID-19, in some U.S. states they're being left behind in a massive effort to get limited vaccines into the arms of those who need them most.
- The U.K. government says it has reached its goal of giving at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot to the most vulnerable people in the country, increasing pressure on ministers to clarify when they will ease a lockdown imposed in early January.