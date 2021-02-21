 Skip to main content
Average US price of gas up 14 cents a gallon to $2.64
AP

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 14 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.64.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas prices will likely continue to rise as crude oil costs remain high.

The price at the pump has climbed 46 cents since Nov. 20.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.57 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.20 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel went up 10 cents over the same period to $2.85.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

