 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Average US price of gas holds steady at $2.94 per gallon
0 comments
AP

Average US price of gas holds steady at $2.94 per gallon

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline held steady over the past two weeks at $2.94 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price at the pump was likely to remain stable or drop as wholesale costs begin to decrease.

The price of a gallon of regular-grade gas is 93 cents higher than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation right now is $3.99 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.50 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel dropped a penny over the same period to $3.13.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UK: Gun salutes mark the death of Prince Philip across country

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News