Average gas price falls 19 cents in past week; another new coronavirus mutant spreading; and more

Today is Monday, July 11, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
TODAY'S WEATHER
Oppressive heat continues in the South and West as a severe storm threat hits the North. CNN meteorologist Gene Norman discusses the duration of these events.
***
TOP STORIES
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 19 cents over the past two weeks to $4.86 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall. The average price at the pump is down 24 cents over the past month. But it’s $1.66 higher than it was one year ago. Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.14 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.19.
The quickly changing coronavirus has spawned yet another super contagious omicron mutant that’s worrying scientists as it gains ground in India and pops up in numerous other countries, including the United States. Scientists say the variant, which is called BA.2.75, may be able to spread rapidly and get around immunity from vaccines and previous infection. It’s unclear whether it could cause more serious disease than the globally dominant omicron variant BA.5. But scientists are concerned about the fact that it's geographically widespread. It's been detected in distant states in India as well as about 10 other nations.
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot is returning to prime time with a Thursday evening hearing that will examine the three-hour plus stretch when Donald Trump failed to act as a mob of supporters stormed the Capitol. The committee is racing to gather newly emerging evidence and the session could be the final one in a series of public hearings that began in early June. Meanwhile, committee members say a lawyer for former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, who faces criminal charges after months of defying a congressional subpoena, told the committee over the weekend that Bannon may now be willing to testify.
An upcoming hearing of the House committee probing the Jan. 6 insurrection is expected to examine ties between people in former President Donald Trump's orbit and extremist groups who played a role in the U.S. Capitol riot. Top leaders of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys have been charged with seditious conspiracy in the most serious cases the Justice Department has brought so far. At least two men close to Trump — longtime friend Roger Stone and former national security adviser Michael Flynn — have known contacts with far-right groups and extremists who, in some cases, are alleged to have been involved in Jan. 6.
Japan’s governing party and its coalition partner have scored a major victory in parliamentary elections imbued with meaning after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The Liberal Democratic Party and its partner Komeito raised their combined share in the 248-seat chamber to 146 — far beyond the majority — in the elections Sunday for half of the seats in the less powerful upper house. With the boost, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stands to rule without interruption until a scheduled election in 2025. That would allow Kishida to work on long-term policies such as Abe's cherished goal to amend the U.S.-drafted postwar pacifist constitution.
Candidates to replace Boris Johnson as Britain’s prime minister are scattering tax-cutting promises to woo their Conservative Party electorate. They are campaigning as party officials prepare to quickly narrow the crowded field of almost a dozen candidates. Little-known junior minister Rehman Chishti became the 11th candidate to declare he wanted to succeed Johnson, who quit as party leader on Thursday after months of ethics scandals. Other contenders include Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Treasury chief Nadhim Zahawi and former health secretaries Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt. The new leader will be chosen in a two-stage election by the 358 Conservative lawmakers and then the whole Conservative membership. The party is due to set out a schedule on Monday.
A wildfire threatening the largest grove of giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park has more than doubled in size since Saturday afternoon. The U.S. is weathering another very active year for fires. In California, firefighters are working in difficult terrain Sunday to protect the iconic trees. The blaze is near the iconic grove of about 500 mature sequoias, which are the world's biggest trees by volume. The rest of the park is open but smoke hangs over some of its most iconic views. In Utah, smoke from a 5.9-square-mile blaze has blown into Salt Lake City. And investigators say four men started another Utah blaze that topped 12 square miles after the group abandoned a camp fire.
Spain´s Red Cross says three people have been gored and three others suffered bruises in a tense fifth bull run at Pamplona’s San Fermín Festival. One man was gored on the street while two others were stabbed by a bull´s horn inside the bullring at the end of the run. It was the first run with gorings in the festival so far this year. Hundreds of runners, mostly men, ran frantically ahead of and alongside six fighting bulls as they charged through the streets of this northern city. Tens of thousands of foreigners come to the Pamplona festival that was made internationally famous by Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.”
Sri Lanka is in political vacuum for a second day with opposition leaders yet to agree on who should replace its roundly rejected leaders, whose residences are occupied by protesters angry over the country’s deep economic woes. Opposition leaders are in discussion to form an all-party government, an urgent requirement of the bankrupt nation to continue discussions with the International Monetary Fund. One lawmaker says main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa and former minister Dullas Alahapperuma have been proposed for president and prime minister but it has not been decided on how they will share the positions.
A new court filing from Amber Heard's legal team alleges one of the jurors in the defamation case filed against her by her ex-husband Johnny Depp served improperly. The memo filed Friday in Virginia’s Fairfax Circuit Court asks the court to declare a mistrial and order a new trial. It says the apparent discrepancy violated Heard's due process rights. The filing suggests that Juror No. 15 was a younger individual with the same last name as the person who should have served. The Associated Press sent emails seeking comment Sunday to a representative for Depp and two of his attorneys.
Chase Elliott got by Corey LaJoie with just under two laps to go and crossed the finish line under yellow after a block sent LaJoie crashing into the wall. That gave Georgia-born driver his first victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Elliott pulled back around in front of the main grandstand, greeted by a boisterous ovation from fans who cheered loudly every time he went to the front. The wild capper to another eventful Atlanta race denied LaJoie the first victory of his career, which would’ve been a huge upset. It was Elliott taking the checkered flag under yellow.
***
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
***