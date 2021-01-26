Autopsy: Texas man died of neck injuries in animal attack

LIPAN, Texas (AP) — A final autopsy for a Texas man whose body was found last month in the woods determined that he died from neck injuries due to an animal attack, but wildlife experts and sheriff's officials disagree on whether that animal was a mountain lion.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that 28-year-old Christopher Allen Whiteley’s cause of death last month was from neck injuries due to an animal attack, the Hood County sheriff’s office said Tuesday. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

The sheriff's office said there's still a disagreement with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department on whether Whiteley was killed by a mountain lion.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department on Tuesday said that none of the evidence they’ve reviewed indicates an attack by a mountain lion or other wild animal. The department said wildlife officials couldn’t rule out that an animal killed Whiteley, but said the evidence indicates it wasn’t a wild animal, like a mountain lion or coyote.