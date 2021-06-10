Autopsy: Andrew Brown Jr. died from gunshot wound to head

ELIZABETH CTIY, N.C. (AP) — The unarmed Black man who was fatally shot in April by sheriff's deputies in North Carolina died from a “penetrating gunshot wound of the head,” according to the official autopsy results released Thursday.

Andrew Brown Jr. also was shot in the right arm and suffered lacerations and other wounds to his right thigh, right arm and upper back. He had a low level of methamphetamine in his bloodstream. But it “likely did not play a role in Mr. Brown’s cause or manner of death,” which was homicide, the report said.

The examination offers few new details about the shooting in Elizabeth City that continues to reverberate through the small eastern North Carolina community. Since the shooting, residents have marched in protest of Brown's death and have been calling for police reforms.

One of the deputies who fired his gun at Brown handed in his resignation last week. And an FBI probe into the shooting is ongoing.