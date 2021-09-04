Authorities worry new Texas gun law will increase violence

“There’s no way Dee tried to attack her. Dee didn’t have an aggressive bone in her body,” said Amy Graham, one of Citizen’s friends.

While these shootings happened before the new permitless carry law took effect, law enforcement officials and gun control groups like Moms Demand Action worry they could become more common, since more untrained people will be walking around armed.

“Guns are for defense. They are really to protect people’s lives, not to settle disputes, and that’s what I fear happening,” said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, the top prosecutor in Houston. “I just think more guns — more access — necessarily means more shootings and more killings. That’s bad for Houston. That’s bad for Texas."

Young, with Texas Gun Rights, said gun control groups “promise terror and violence and blood in the streets if there’s any movement toward gun rights.” But she contends that states with similar laws to Texas' are among the safest in the country.

Angelica Halphen, whose 18-year-old son Harrison Schmidt was killed in a 2019 road rage shooting in Houston by someone who legally bought a gun but had no training, said she doesn't think the new law will make people safer. She fears it will result in more deadly road rage attacks.