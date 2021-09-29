Authorities: Staff struggled with teen who died in custody

Wichita pastor Maurice “Moe” Evans, a director at the Community Empowerment and Resilience Coalition, called the WRAP restraint “a torture device” that restricts a person's comfort, breathing and circulation. He said authorities don't know if Lofton's injuries came from the police officers' use of the WRAP or from the later altercation at the intake center.

“Something was clearly done incorrectly because the claim that he was just suddenly fine and then all of a sudden went unresponsive and then passed away two days later — that just doesn’t happen,” he said. “There are some extenuating circumstances here that they are not yet sharing. We will get to the bottom of it.”

Evans has also set up a GoFundMe account for the teen’s mother, Sarah Harrison.

“The community is preparing to organize around this so this is not something that is just going to go away,” Evans said. “We are going to find justice for the mom.”

———

This story has been corrected to show that the name of the teen’s mother is Sarah Harrison, not Dreamacia Harrison. It also corrects that pastor Maurice “Moe” Evans is a director at the Community Empowerment and Resilience Coalition, not the pastor of Pure Heart Worship Center.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0