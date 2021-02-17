Authorities: Men posed as US marshals to avoid wearing masks

Two days earlier, employees had a similar confrontation with Brown Jr. when he first checked into the hotel, the newspaper reported.

They told investigators an employee gave Brown Jr. a mask and asked him to wear it. But he said he was a federal agent and did not have to, the complaint said. He also wore a badge on his belt and had a card around his neck.

The next day, Brown Jr. returned to the front desk to extend his stay. When the manager asked him to wear a mask, he threatened to have the staff arrested, the complaint said.

One employee told investigators her cousin is a U.S. marshal and she knew they would not act that way.

On Feb. 11, police found the pair dining in a resort restaurant. They were wearing “authentic appearing” circular badges that read “Cherokee Nation Marshal,” according to the complaint.

Investigators learned the men had ever been employed as U.S. marshals or by the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, the complaint said.

The facemask exempt cards the men wore around their necks were also fake, according to the complaint.

They were arrested and remain jailed in Broward County. Jail records did not list attorneys for them.