Authorities: Iowa patrol trooper killed during standoff

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol was shot and killed during a standoff with a Grundy Center man, who said during the confrontation that he wanted to shoot other officers, authorities said Saturday.

Sgt. Jim Smith was killed Friday night at the man's home in Grundy Center as he and other officers entered the home of Michael Thomas Lang, 41, who fled there after an earlier police pursuit, authorities said.

After several hours, Lang was shot multiple times while exchanging gunfire with other officers. He was hospitalized in critical condition on Saturday. Lang was charged with first-degree murder and is being held on $1 million bond.

Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Steve Bayens said Smith “died a hero” and "sacrificed himself protecting others."

“We are hurting, we are angry,” Bayens said. “But rest assured we're not broken. We will continue to shoulder the burdens of our communities while carrying our own. We will continue to stand in the gap of good and evil because, like Jim, that is what we are called to do.”