Authorities attack Minnesota wildfire from air and ground

Two highways through the area were closed Monday as the firefighting effort picked up speed and the fire spread to the north.

The cause of the Greenwood Lake fire has not been determined. The lake is located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of Isabella, the nearest town.

While the fire hasn't reached the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, the Forest Service on Tuesday closed a small portion of the wilderness area west of Isabella Lake.

The Superior National Forest also continues to monitor or fight several smaller fires in remote parts of the Boundary Waters and near Ely, using tanker planes, helicopters and bulldozers.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Natural Resources was fighting two other wildfires to the west that were detected over the weekend in remote parts of sparsely populated Lake of the Woods County, which had grown to 80 and 60 acres (32 and 24 hectares).

Drought conditions from the western U.S. across the northern plains to Minnesota have raised wildfire risks across a broad swath of the country.

Firefighters in California faced more dangerously windy weather Tuesday as they struggled to keep the nation’s largest wildfire from moving toward Susanville, a Northern California county seat, and other small mountain communities. The Dixie Fire is the largest of nearly 100 major wildfires burning across more than a dozen Western states.

